Russia-Ukraine war updates: Putin signs decree on military draft

German parasport chief Julius Beucher has slammed the decision by the IPC to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at the Paralympics in Paris next year.

“This is not a great moment for the IPC’s community of values,” Beucher told dpa news agency. “There is still a war going on. More terrible than before.”

Beucher asserted there had not been “a single word of regret” on the war from Russia’s Paralympic Committee. “On the contrary. They call for war, glorify the murder and the killing.”