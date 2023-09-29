Russia-Ukraine war updates: Putin signs decree on military draft

Vladimir Putin has tasked a former aide of late Wagner chief Prigozhin to oversee volunteer fighter units in Ukraine.

By Nils Adler and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 29 Sep 2023

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out the routine seasonal conscription campaign, calling up 130,000 citizens for military service.
  • A former aide of late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Andrei Troshev, has been tasked by Putin to oversee volunteer fighter units in Ukraine.
  • Russia has said it destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones overnight, though one UAV dropped explosives on a substation, cutting a local power supply.
  • On an unannounced visit to Kyiv, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukrainian forces were “gradually gaining ground” in their counteroffensive.