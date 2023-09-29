Russia-Ukraine war updates: Putin signs decree on military draft

- 29 Sep 2023 - 20:10(20:10 GMT)
Germany criticises Paris Paralympic decision
German parasport chief Julius Beucher has slammed the decision by the IPC to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at the Paralympics in Paris next year.
“This is not a great moment for the IPC’s community of values,” Beucher told dpa news agency. “There is still a war going on. More terrible than before.”
Beucher asserted there had not been “a single word of regret” on the war from Russia’s Paralympic Committee. “On the contrary. They call for war, glorify the murder and the killing.”
- 29 Sep 2023 - 19:45(19:45 GMT)
White House says oil price cap on Russian exports still useful
The US believes an oil price cap on Russian exports remains an important tool, the White House has said.
National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that “nobody should be buying Russian oil in violation of the price cap.”
- 29 Sep 2023 - 19:35(19:35 GMT)
Turkish neutrality: How Erdogan manages ties with Russia, Ukraine amid war
Kyiv, Ukraine – In Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s opinion, Russia and the West are “equally” reliable and trustworthy.
That is what the Turkish president said on September 18 commenting on the collective West’s dependability and on his frustration with Turkey’s long-stalled attempts to join the European Union.
“To the extent the West is reliable, Russia is equally reliable,” he told the PBS, a US broadcaster. “For the last 50 years, we have been waiting at the doorstep of the EU, and, at this moment in time, I trust Russia just as much as I trust the West.”
After his September 4 visit to Russia to meet President Putin, Erdogan also believes the Kremlin’s master wants a prompt end to his faltering quagmire in Ukraine.
“Mr Putin is on the side of ending this war as soon as possible. That’s what he said. And I believe his remarks,” Erdogan said.
Read more here.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 19:15(19:15 GMT)
Mexico’s AMLO slams US aid for Ukraine
Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) has condemned US aid for Ukraine and economic sanctions on Venezuela, Cuba and other nations as the first of two high-level US-Mexico meetings got under way in Washington.
AMLO said the US should spend some of the money sent to Ukraine on economic development in Latin America.
“They [the US] don’t do anything,” he said. “It’s more, a lot more, what they authorise for the war in Ukraine than what they give to help with poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean.”
He called for a US programme “to remove blockades and stop harassing independent and free countries, an integrated plan for cooperation so the Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Ecuadorans, Guatemalans and Hondurans wouldn’t be forced to emigrate”.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 18:52(18:52 GMT)
- 29 Sep 2023 - 18:30(18:30 GMT)
Russian blogger who filmed highway police jailed for Ukraine post
A Russian blogger who criticised highway patrol officers was jailed for eight and a half years, after a court alleged he posted “fake news” about Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.
Alexander Nozdrinov, 38, ran a small Youtube channel where he posted videos of highway patrol officers from his home region of Krasnodar allegedly breaking the law.
He was detained in March 2022 after investigators accused him of posting a photo of destroyed buildings on social media with the caption: “Ukrainian cities after the arrival of liberators”.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 18:11(18:11 GMT)
Switzerland to provide funds for demining in Ukraine
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has said his country plans to finance a quarter of the mine clearance operations needed in Ukraine.
Switzerland, which has remained true to its law of neutrality amid the Kremlin’s war, has not provided weapons for Ukraine, unlike many
other European countries.
However, Switzerland plans to provide $100m of the $400m Kyiv has said it needs to remove the mines from its territory.
“In the field of humanitarian demining, we are generous,” Cassis said. “Only military aid is excluded because of neutrality.”
- 29 Sep 2023 - 17:38(17:38 GMT)
UK to sanction Russian officials over ‘sham’ votes in Ukraine
The UK has announced new sanctions against almost a dozen senior Russian officials and the country’s election commission over “sham” elections held in occupied Ukrainian territory this month and last year.
The move takes the number of individuals and entities sanctioned by Britain in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly 20 months ago to more than 1,600.
London said it was targeting the 10 officials and electoral organisation after they “all directly acted to undermine Ukraine and threaten its territorial integrity” in the condemned referendums and elections staged last October and earlier this month.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 16:59(16:59 GMT)
NATO chief says confident Poland will continue military support to Kyiv
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he was confident that Poland will find ways to address disagreements with Ukraine without affecting military support for its neighbour’s war against Russia.
“I’m expecting and I’m confident that Ukraine and Poland will find a way to address those issues without that impacting in a negative way the military support to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told the Reuters news agency in an interview in Copenhagen.
Poland said last week it would only be carrying out previously agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine and would instead focus on rebuilding its own weapon stocks.
Relations between the two countries have soured after Poland’s decision to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 16:36(16:36 GMT)
Germany’s Scholz, Central Asian leaders discuss sanctions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leaders of five Central Asian nations have pledged to cooperate closely on sanctions in a carefully worded statement that did not pinpoint Russia.
The gathering of Scholz and the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in Berlin was the first of its kind in a European Union country.
It came amid suspicions that Moscow is flouting sanctions the EU imposed over the war in Ukraine by receiving vital goods via Central Asian nations.
“The leaders emphasised the significance of close exchanges on sanctions regimes, including dialogue with the EU, and of further efforts to prevent the evasion of sanctions,” the leaders said in a joint statement.
The declaration did not mention Russia or Ukraine but the leaders pledged a “continuing commitment to uphold the UN Charter, in particular the principles of respect for the independence, state sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries”.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 16:07(16:07 GMT)
Specialists to arrive in Ukraine to plan air defence production: Zelenskyy aide
Specialists will arrive in Ukraine in the near future to draw up plans to establish production of military equipment including air defences, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s chief of staff has said.
“I think very soon specialists will arrive here who will make a plan for our own production of everything that we need. First and foremost, this relates to air defences,” Andriy Yermak told reporters.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 15:45(15:45 GMT)
More than $1bn in rebuilding funds given to Ukraine: Europe
The head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) says the organisation has provided 1.2 billion euros ($1.3bn) this year to date to help finance the rebuilding of Ukraine.
“I reaffirmed EBRD’s full solidarity with Ukraine and strong commitment to continue supporting its real economy,” Odile Renaud-Basso said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
My third meeting with you in Kyiv @ZelenskyyUa since February of last year.
Happy to report on the scale of our financing this year to date (€1.2 billion)
I reaffirmed @EBRD's full solidarity with #Ukraine and strong commitment to continue supporting its real economy. https://t.co/cpDS9hsjST
— Odile Renaud-Basso (@OdileRenaud) September 29, 2023
- 29 Sep 2023 - 15:23(15:23 GMT)
Putin signs decree on autumn military conscription
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out the routine autumn conscription campaign, calling up 130,000 citizens for statutory military service, a document posted on the government website showed.
All men in Russia are required to do a yearlong military service between the ages of 18 and 27 or equivalent training while pursuing higher education.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 14:52(14:52 GMT)
Putin pays tribute to Russian prisoners killed in Ukraine
President Putin has hailed Russian prisoners who died fighting in Ukraine, saying they had “fully redeemed” themselves.
“Everyone can make some mistakes, they once did. But they gave their lives for the Motherland, and fully redeemed themselves,” Putin said at the meeting with servicemen who fought near Ukraine’s Urozhaine on the southern front.
To boost regular troops fighting in Ukraine, the army and mercenary group Wagner have extensively recruited from Russian penal colonies.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 14:47(14:47 GMT)
Russian, Belarussian athletes allowed to compete as neutrals at 2024 Paralympics
Athletes from Russia and Belarus will be able to compete as neutrals at next year’s Paris Paralympics Games.
The ruling means the athletes will compete without a national team or emblems, flags and anthems.
Earlier on Friday the IPC voted against fully suspending the National Paralympic Committee Russia by a vote of 74-65 (13 abstentions), and then voted 90-56 in favour of a motion to partially suspend Russia for two years, subject to reassessment at a next general assembly.
“As a result of the General Assembly’s decision, [National Paralympic Committee] Russia’s membership rights are suspended for two years,” the IPC said in a statement.
“With the exception that its athletes (and related support personnel) will be eligible to participate in an individual and neutral capacity in the Paralympic Games and World and Regional Championships and sanctioned competitions in the six sports for which the IPC acts as international federation.”
The IPC also voted not to suspend Belarus, which has been a staging ground for Russian troops and weapons during the invasion.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 14:24(14:24 GMT)
Switzerland tightens sanctions over Iranian drone deliveries to Russia
Switzerland adopted further sanctions in connection with Iran’s drone deliveries to Russia, in line with European Union measures, the government has said in a statement.
The sale, supply, export and transit of components used for the manufacture and production of drones is now prohibited, and targeted financial and travel sanctions against persons and entities connected with support for Iran’s drone programme are in place, added Switzerland’s Federal Council.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 14:00(14:00 GMT)
Norway bans entry of Russian-registered cars
Norway has announced Russian-registered passenger cars will no longer be allowed to enter its territory starting next week.
Norway, which is a member of NATO but not of the EU, has a 198-kilometer-long (123-mile-long) border in the Arctic with Russia.
The Scandinavian country “stands together with allies and like-minded people in the reactions against the brutal war of aggression by Russia [against Ukraine],” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.
The ban means that Russian-registered passenger cars with nine or fewer seats can no longer be brought into Norway. Buses and minivans with 10 or more seats will still be able to cross the border at Storskog, the sole crossing point between Norway and Russia.
The government in Oslo said there will be exceptions for diplomatic vehicles, for cars owned by Norwegian citizens and their family members with permanent residence in Russia, and for travel necessary for humanitarian reasons, such as acute illness, death or family funerals.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 13:21(13:21 GMT)
Italy’s Intesa bank gets Putin’s approval to sell Russian assets
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has secured approval from Russian President Putin to sell or dispose of its assets in the country, according to a document posted on a Russian government website.
The decree said Moscow was permitting transactions that would lead to the direct or indirect disposal of 100 percent of Intesa’s shares.
Earlier this year, supervisors from the European Central Bank stepped up pressure on lenders to cut their exposure to Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 12:51(12:51 GMT)
Russia to double costs of servicing state debt by 2026
Russia’s annual budget spending on servicing its state debt will more than double to 3.32 trillion roubles ($34bn) between now and 2026 as Moscow ramps up military spending to fund the war in Ukraine, draft budget documents showed.
Moscow has been diverting more and more funds to its military as it prosecutes what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine and is counting on a recovery in oil and gas revenues to pre-invasion levels and a sharp increase in state debt to do so.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 12:34(12:34 GMT)
Switzerland approves aid package to demine Ukraine
Switzerland’s Federal Council has approved a 100 million Swiss franc ($110m) package to demine parts of Ukraine, the government said on Friday.
“A total of CHF 100 million will be earmarked for humanitarian demining between 2024 and 2027, funded in equal parts by the Department of Defence, Civil Protection, and Sport (DDPS) and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA),” the government said.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 12:15(12:15 GMT)
Seven countries order ammunition under EU scheme to arm Ukraine
Seven EU countries have ordered ammunition under a landmark European Union procurement scheme to get urgently needed artillery shells to Ukraine and replenish depleted Western stocks, according to the European Defence Agency (EDA).
The orders – placed under contracts negotiated by the EDA – are for 155mm artillery rounds, one of the most important munitions currently used in the war.
“Seven Member States have already placed orders for 155mm ammunition through the EDA’s fast-track procedure,” the agency said in an email in response to questions from the news agency Reuters, without disclosing the names of the countries or the value of the contract.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 12:05(12:05 GMT)
‘Powerful’ explosion in Berdiansk: Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent claims that the city of Berdiansk, which is occupied by Russian forces, has been rocked by a “powerful” explosion.
The explosion was reportedly followed by power supply interruptions in the city, according to the news outlet, which cited the city military administration.
⚡️Official: Electricity cut-offs follow 'powerful' explosion in Berdiansk.
A "powerful" explosion was heard in Russian-occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, reported Viktoriia Halitsina, head of the city military administration.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 29, 2023
- 29 Sep 2023 - 11:41(11:41 GMT)
Moscow ‘concerned’ that external actors are meddling in Afghanistan: TASS
Moscow is “concerned about the attempts of extra-regional players to become more active in the Afghan direction,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a written address to the Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan being held in Kazan, Russian news agency TASS has reported.
Lavrov added that the countries in the region will only fully cooperate with the member states of the NATO bloc when they “fully acknowledge their full responsibility for the baleful results of their 20-year military presence in Afghanistan, which ended in a complete fiasco”.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 11:37(11:37 GMT)
Will ex-Wagner troops rejoin Russia’s fight in Ukraine?
Pavel Felgenhauer, a military analyst, says Russia needs the former Wagner soldiers in its battle with Ukraine forces but questions about their deployment remain under ex-commander Andrei Troshev’s direction.
“The problem is most of them don’t want to work directly with the ministry of defence and that means they’re trying to put together something like Wagner but not in its name,” he told Al Jazeera.
He noted some fighters have already signed up with the defence ministry, but others are reluctant to after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and other senior leaders died in a mysterious plane crash in August.
“Troshev doesn’t have much of a following compared to those killed in the crash,” Felgenhauer said.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 11:18(11:18 GMT)
Ukraine counteroffensive: Who controls what?
- 29 Sep 2023 - 11:00(11:00 GMT)
Russian athletes can compete at Paris Paralympics after IPC votes against full ban
Russian athletes will be able to compete as full participants or neutral athletes at next year’s Paris Paralympics after the International Paralympic Committee members voted against a full ban of Russia on Friday.
“At the IPC General Assembly in Bahrain, IPC members voted 74-65 (13 abstentions) against a motion to fully suspend NPC (National Paralympic Committee) Russia for breaches of its constitutional membership obligations,” the IPC said.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 10:41(10:41 GMT)
‘The UK will never recognise Russia’s claims to Ukrainian territory’: Cleverly
“The UK will never recognise Russia’s claims to Ukrainian territory – Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson are Ukraine,” Britain’s foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement on Friday.
Vladimir Putin declared the regions to be new Russian territory a year ago following referendums not acknowledged under international law.
Russia then held widely condemned regional and municipal elections in the four annexed regions earlier this month.
The British government also imposed an asset freeze and travel bans on officials linked to the elections on Friday.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 10:31(10:31 GMT)
Zelenskyy visits Babi Yar massacre site
Zelenskyy visited the Babi Yar massacre site to mark the 82nd anniversary of one of the largest mass murders of Jews in the Holocaust.
The Ukrainian president placed a candle at the historic site and said Ukraine would “never” forget the tragedy perpetrated by Nazi Germany.
On September 29-30, 1941, around 34,000 adults and children, most of them Jews, were killed at the Babi Yar ravine outside Nazi-occupied Kyiv.
Babi Yar, also called Babyn Yar, was the scene of mass executions until 1943. Up to 100,000 people were killed there, including Jews, Roma and Soviet prisoners of war.
Today, September 29, on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Babyn Yar, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Righteous Among the Nations and the rabbis of the cities of Ukraine, honored the memory of the victims of the Holocaust in Babyn Yar.
At… pic.twitter.com/KdyE0dkMrq
— Chief Rabbi Of Ukraine Moshe Azman (@RabbiUkraine) September 29, 2023
- 29 Sep 2023 - 10:16(10:16 GMT)
UK sanctions officials in annexed regions of Ukraine
The British government on Friday imposed an asset freeze and travel bans on officials in the annexed Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Crimea as part of its broader sanctions against Russia.
Britain also added Russia’s emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, and the secretary of the Russian Central Election Commission, Natalya Alekseevna Budarina, to the sanctions list.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 10:01(10:01 GMT)
Will Wagner return to the war in Ukraine after Putin-Troshev meeting?
Putin’s Kremlin meeting with Wagner’s Troshev, who now works for the defence ministry, is a major hint that Wagner fighters – if not the group itself – are returning to the war.
Addressing Troshev, Putin said: “You know what it is, how it is done, you know about the issues that need to be resolved in advance so that the combat work goes in the best and most successful way.”
The meeting also indicates that Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who attended, and Troshev will coordinate the work of Wagner fighters.
Russian war blog Rybar, which has more than 1.2 million subscribers, said that Wagner fighters would return to Bakhmut.
“The first units of the PMC began to return to Bakhmut to conduct a counteroffensive against previously lost positions,” Rybar said.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 09:34(09:34 GMT)
Romania bolsters defences around Ukraine border
Romania is moving air defences closer to its Danube villages across the river from Ukraine, where Russian drones have been attacking grain facilities, and is adding more military observation posts and patrols to the area, two senior defence sources said.
Soon after pulling out of the Black Sea grain deal on July 17, Moscow began targeting Ukrainian ports and warehouses along the Danube, apparently attempting to choke off the main alternative route for Ukraine’s agricultural exports. Among the targets were the Ukrainian ports of Izmail and Reni, both of which lie across the Danube from Romanian soil.
The measures, along with the deployment of four additional US F-16 fighter jets and an expanded no-fly zone, are a sign of growing concern in Romania and the broader NATO alliance that the Ukraine war could spill over into its territory.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 09:23(09:23 GMT)
Key interest rate could be raised or kept on hold this year: Russia’s central bank chief
Russia’s central bank could increase its main interest rate or keep it at the current level of 13 percent during the rest of 2023, governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
“The average rate forecast for this year implies both keeping the rate unchanged and raising it,” she told a banking forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Nabiullina also said rate decisions would depend on the situation in Russia’s economy. She said the rate may be lowered when inflation reaches the target level of 4 percent.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 09:05(09:05 GMT)
‘Ukraine Poland. Together we’re invincible’: Ukrainian MoD
The official account of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has posted a message of solidarity with its neighbour Poland.
The post reads, ‘Ukraine Poland. Together we’re invincible’ and is accompanied by emojis of the two nations’ flags and a handshake, as well as a video.
The post follows a growing diplomatic spat between the countries after Poland extended a ban on Ukrainian grain imports in a unilateral move that broke with a European Union ruling. The move has shaken Kyiv’s relationship with Warsaw, which has been seen as one of its staunchest allies since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 08:49(08:49 GMT)
Russia considers fuel export quotas to tackle high prices
Russia may introduce quotas on overseas fuel exports if a complete export ban imposed last week does not bring down persistently high gasoline and diesel prices, its Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
The government said in a statement late on Thursday that Novak told a meeting of senior managers at Russian oil companies that the ban on the export of gasoline and diesel had initially led to a fall in prices on the commodity exchange.
The Kremlin and Russia’s energy ministry have said the current fuel export ban, announced on September 21, will remain in place until the domestic fuel market stabilises. Analysts expect it to last until the Russian harvest, and peak fuel demand is over in a few weeks.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 08:18(08:18 GMT)
Hundreds of former Wagner fighters likely redeployed to Ukraine: UK intelligence
The UK Ministry of Defence has released its daily public intelligence update in which it suggests that hundreds of fighters formerly associated with the Wagner Group are likely redeployed in Ukraine.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 September 2023.
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/SD77dxyh9d
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/FOtd1rKetU
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 29, 2023
- 29 Sep 2023 - 08:03(08:03 GMT)
Who have Zelenskyy and Putin met with recently?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a series of high-level talks since Thursday morning. Here is a quick breakdown:
Who Putin has held talks with:
- On Friday, Putin met Andrei Troshev, a former commander of the Wagner Group, as they discussed a new role for him leading the volunteer units fighting in Ukraine.
- Putin met General Khalifa Haftar, whose forces dominate eastern Libya on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin’s press secretary.
- Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov discussed his region’s contribution to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine with Putin on Thursday.
- Visiting South Sudan President Salva Kiir met with Putin in Moscow on Thursday as the two discussed energy, trade and security matters.
Who Zelenskyy has held talks with:
- On Thursday, Zelenskyy met with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu in Kyiv to discuss the possibility of joint weapons production.
- Zelenskyy also met with United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps to discuss the UK supplying further military aid to Ukraine.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also met with Zelenskyy on Thursday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 07:38(07:38 GMT)
‘Unprecedented’: Hungary questions accepting country at war into EU
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says “very difficult questions” need to be answered before the European Union begins membership talks with Ukraine.
EU countries are set to decide in December whether to allow Ukraine to begin accession negotiations, which would require the unanimous backing of all 27 members. Diplomats say Hungary may be an obstacle.
“We cannot avoid the question – when during the autumn we will have negotiations in Brussels about the future of Ukraine – whether we can actually seriously consider membership for a country … that is at war,” Orban told state radio.
“We don’t know how big the territory of this country is, as the war is still ongoing. We don’t know how big its population is as they are fleeing … To admit a country to the EU without knowing its parameters, this would be unprecedented.”
- 29 Sep 2023 - 07:27(07:27 GMT)
Russia to mark ‘Day of Unification’ with Red Square concert
Russia is marking the first anniversary of its contested annexations of Ukrainian regions with a concert in Moscow’s Red Square.
Russian forces do not control any of the areas in their entirety and have had to surrender some territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Despite this, Moscow looks to seize them completely after Vladimir Putin declared the regions to be new Russian territory a year ago following referendums not acknowledged under international law.
The concert starring Russian stars such as Dima Bilan and Sergey Lazarev is to start at 5:30pm (14:30 GMT) under the theme “One Land, One Family, One Russia”. Others performing include Polina Gagarina, Nikolay Baskov, Grigory Leps and ultranationalist singer Shaman.
Putin decreed Saturday, September 30 will be an official public holiday marking the “Day of Unification”.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 06:58(06:58 GMT)
Ex-Prigozhin aide to oversee Ukraine volunteer fighters: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked a former aide of late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to oversee volunteer fighter units in Ukraine.
“At the last meeting we talked about you overseeing the formation of volunteer units that can carry out various tasks, first and foremost of course in the zone of the special military operation,” Putin was quoted as saying to Andrei Troshev, using Moscow’s name for its offensive in Ukraine.
The meeting, also attended by Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, underlined the integration of fighters from the mercenary Wagner Group into Russia’s regular military in the wake of Prigozhin’s aborted mutiny in June.
Troshev, a retired colonel known by the nickname “Sedoi” (gray-haired), hails from Putin’s hometown of St Petersburg and is a decorated veteran of Kremlin campaigns in Afghanistan, Chechnya and Syria.
He was one of the leaders of the Wagner Group in Syria, for which the European Union put him on its sanctions list in December 2021.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 06:57(06:57 GMT)
Border region ‘massively attacked’ by Ukrainian drones: Kursk governor
Russia says it destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones overnight, though one UAV dropped explosives on a substation, cutting the local power supply.
“Eleven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defence systems on duty, one of them over the territory of Kaluga region and 10 over Kursk region,” Russia’s defence ministry said on the messaging platform Telegram.
Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt said the region bordering eastern Ukraine was “massively attacked” by Ukrainian UAVs.
In Belaya village, 25km (16 miles) from the border, “a Ukrainian drone dropped two explosive devices on a substation”, he said on Telegram.
“One of the transformers caught fire. Five settlements and a hospital were cut off from power supply. Fire crews rushed to the scene,” he added.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 06:56(06:56 GMT)
Ukrainian forces ‘gradually gaining ground’: NATO chief
On an unannounced visit to Kyiv, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukrainian forces are “gradually gaining ground” in their counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg said “every metre that Ukrainian forces regain is a metre that Russia loses”.
“And there is a stark contrast: Ukrainians are fighting for their families, their future, their freedom,” he added. “Moscow is fighting for imperial delusions.”
Stoltenberg said he was “constantly pushing” NATO allies to provide more support to Ukraine and speed up delivery, “not least” of air defence systems.
The NATO leader announced potential contracts are in place with arms companies worth 2.4 billion euros ($2.53bn) for ammunition.
- 29 Sep 2023 - 06:56(06:56 GMT)
Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine included in new conscription round: TASS
The Russian news agency TASS reported that a new Russian conscription campaign will include the occupied regions of Ukraine.
In September 2022, Vladimir Putin formally recognised “four new regions” calling residents of Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia “our citizens forever”.
The departure of conscripts from collection points will begin on October 16, and each person will be expected to serve for 12 months.
The defence ministry said it would not expect conscripts to serve in what it defined as “special operations” or to be deployed to points in new regions.
Russia-Ukraine war updates: Putin signs decree on military draft
Vladimir Putin has tasked a former aide of late Wagner chief Prigozhin to oversee volunteer fighter units in Ukraine.
Video Duration 03 minutes 14 seconds
This blog is now closed. Thanks for joining us. These were the updates on the Russia-Ukraine war on Friday, September 29.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out the routine seasonal conscription campaign, calling up 130,000 citizens for military service.
- A former aide of late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Andrei Troshev, has been tasked by Putin to oversee volunteer fighter units in Ukraine.
- Russia has said it destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones overnight, though one UAV dropped explosives on a substation, cutting a local power supply.
- On an unannounced visit to Kyiv, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukrainian forces were “gradually gaining ground” in their counteroffensive.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies