Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Wagner chief Prigozhin reported dead in jet crash
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary force Wagner, listed among 10 killed in plane crash north of Moscow.
Video Duration 00 minutes 51 seconds
- Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary force Wagner, was listed among 10 passengers reported killed when a private jet crashed north of Moscow.
- Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred exactly two months after Prigozhin led his fighters in a short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.