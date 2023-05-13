Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Palestine live: Gaza truce reported between warring sides
Israel and Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza have reportedly agreed to a truce that will go into effect at 10PM local time.
- Israel and the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza have agreed a truce that will go into effect at 10PM local time (1900 GMT), Palestinian officials have said. Cairo, which brokered the ceasefire, called on all sides to adhere to the agreement, Egypt’s Al-Qahera News television channel reported.
- At least 34 Palestinians, including children, have been killed and 147 wounded in the besieged enclave since the bombardment started on Tuesday. One Israeli and a Palestinian labourer working in Israel have died in rocket attacks.