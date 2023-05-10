Live updatesLive updates,
Imran Khan arrest live news: Protests continue for second day
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing will take place at the location where he was under custody, police say.
- Khan is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in a special court at Islamabad’s police headquarters to answer corruption allegations.