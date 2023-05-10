Live updates,

Imran Khan arrest live news: Protests continue for second day

Police say Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing in a corruption case will take place at the location of custody.

By Nadim Asrar and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 10 May 2023
  • Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing will take place at the location where he was under custody, police say.
  • Khan is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in a special court at Islamabad’s police headquarters to answer corruption allegations.