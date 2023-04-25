Live updatesLive updates,
Sudan live news: Supply shortages becoming ‘extremely acute’ – UN
UN humanitarian office says supply shortages around Khartoum are worsening and prices for basic goods are skyrocketing.
- Shortages of food, water, medicines and fuel are becoming extremely acute, especially in Khartoum and surrounding areas, according to the UN.
- Sounds of heavy artillery and gunfire are reported in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman despite a 72-hour, US-brokered truce between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).