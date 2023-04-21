Live updatesLive updates,
Sudan fighting live news: UN says more than 400 killed
First comments on the crisis by al-Burhan come as rival RSF announces three-day ceasefire for Eid-al-Fitr holiday.
- The World Health Organization says at least 413 people have been killed, and more than 3,500 people injured since fighting broke out last week between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
- The Sudan army’s commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has said the military is committed to a transition to civilian rule in his first speech since the conflict began.