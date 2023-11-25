Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Crowds greet freed prisoners and captives

Palestinian Red Crescent says the Israeli army is besieging two hospitals in the occupied West Bank amid deadly raids.

a woman wearing yellow flowers in her hair embraces a young man
Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis arrives at her home in east Jerusalem early on November 26, 2023 [Oren Ziv / AFP]
By Lyndal RowlandsUsaid Siddiqui and Umut Uras
Published On 25 Nov 2023
  • Crowds have met 39 Palestinian prisoners – all women and children – in the occupied West Bank while 13 Israeli and four Thai captives have arrived in Israel.
  • The exchange on the second day of the four-day truce was delayed for hours over Hamas’s allegations that Israel was violating the truce deal.