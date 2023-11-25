Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Crowds greet freed prisoners and captives
Palestinian Red Crescent says the Israeli army is besieging two hospitals in the occupied West Bank amid deadly raids.
- Crowds have met 39 Palestinian prisoners – all women and children – in the occupied West Bank while 13 Israeli and four Thai captives have arrived in Israel.
- The exchange on the second day of the four-day truce was delayed for hours over Hamas’s allegations that Israel was violating the truce deal.