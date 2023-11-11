Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Pleas for help as Israel bombards Gaza hospitals
Al-Shifa Hospital director says ‘we will not leave’ amid mounting fears for patients, displaced families at facility.
- Israeli forces attack front gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, where thousands of patients and displaced Palestinians have been sheltering.
- Palestine Red Crescent chief tells UN Security Council that Gaza hospitals are being “deliberately targeted” to force civilians out of Gaza.