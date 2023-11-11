Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Pleas for help as Israel bombards Gaza hospitals

Al-Shifa Hospital director says ‘we will not leave’ amid mounting fears for patients, displaced families at facility.

al-Shifa Hospital
Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, November 8, 2023 [File: Doaa Rouqa/Reuters]
By Usaid Siddiqui and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 11 Nov 2023
  • Israeli forces attack front gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, where thousands of patients and displaced Palestinians have been sheltering.
  • Palestine Red Crescent chief tells UN Security Council that Gaza hospitals are being “deliberately targeted” to force civilians out of Gaza.