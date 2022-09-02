Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live: G7 to impose price cap on Russian oil
Russian defence minister says Kyiv wants to create ‘illusion’ of capability to Western governments.
- The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers agree to implement a price cap on Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products after Moscow warned it would halt sale to countries imposing the cap.
- The counterattack launched by Ukraine in the south of the country has largely failed, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says.