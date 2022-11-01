Live updates,

Israel elections live: Voters return to polls for fifth time

Political impasse has mired Israel in a political crisis that has eroded Israelis’ faith in their democracy.

Israelis voting in election
Officials sort ballot papers just before the station opens to Israelis voting in Israel's general election in Kiryat Arba, a Jewish settlement in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
By Linah Alsaafin
Published On 1 Nov 2022
  • For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis are voting in national elections, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralysed the country for the past three and a half years. Voting began at 7am (050:0 GMT) and will continue until 10pm.
  • The foremost issue in the Tuesday vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges.