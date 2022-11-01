Live updatesLive updates,
Israel elections live: Voters return to polls for fifth time
Political impasse has mired Israel in a political crisis that has eroded Israelis’ faith in their democracy.
- For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis are voting in national elections, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralysed the country for the past three and a half years. Voting began at 7am (050:0 GMT) and will continue until 10pm.
- The foremost issue in the Tuesday vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges.