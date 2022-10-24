Russia-Ukraine latest updates: ‘Dirty bomb’ claim false – West
Ukraine news from October 24: West accuses Russia of plotting to use threat of dirty bomb as pretext for escalation.
- Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, told his United Kingdom, French and Turkish counterparts of Moscow’s concerns that Ukraine could detonate a “dirty bomb“. Washington, London and Paris have rejected the accusation.
- Ukraine calls for a global ban on RT, accusing the Russian TV channel of “aggressive genocide incitement”.