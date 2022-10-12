Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Putin says gas can still be sent to EU
Berlin rejects Russian president’s offer to boost gas supplies to Europe via pipeline damaged by explosions last month.
- Discussions on bolstering Ukraine’s air defence systems are a “top priority”, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says, as a 50-nation meeting gets under way in Brussels.
- A Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka kills at least seven people, the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk says.