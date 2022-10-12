Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Putin says gas can still be sent to EU

Berlin rejects Russian president’s offer to boost gas supplies to Europe via pipeline damaged by explosions last month.

Nord Stream
Russian leader says pipeline can ferry energy exports west if it is proven safe following a spate of recent explosions [File: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA]
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 12 Oct 2022
  • Discussions on bolstering Ukraine’s air defence systems are a “top priority”, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says, as a 50-nation meeting gets under way in Brussels.
  • A Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka kills at least seven people, the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk says.