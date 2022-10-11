Russia-Ukraine updates: G7 vows to hold Putin ‘to account’
Ukraine news from October 11: Attacks reported in Lviv and Zaporizhzhia a day after at least 19 people were killed across the war-torn nation.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to G7 leaders, who say they will hold Russian President Vladimir Putin “to account” following missile strikes across Ukraine.
- Russian missile raids continued on Tuesday, including in Zaporizhzhia, where at least one person was killed, according to Ukrainian officials. An attack was also reported in Lviv.