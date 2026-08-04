Three lions at a Tokyo zoo have died from suspected heatstroke, as record-breaking temperatures in East Asia have prompted South Korea’s president to declare a national disaster.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung told officials at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to ensure support for those worst affected by the heat and inspect power systems as air conditioning demand surges.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the death toll from the heatwave has risen to 19, including 13 people aged 80 or above. Since May 15, ⁠at least 2,025 people have suffered heat-related illnesses nationwide.

“An even greater concern is that abnormal weather conditions make it highly likely that extreme weather will continue for a considerable period,” said Lee, who wants a major redesign of the disaster response system to cope with the hazardous conditions.

South Korea’s heat record has been broken three times over the past week, with the latest set at 42.5 degrees Celsius (108.5 degrees Fahrenheit) in the city of Yangsan on Sunday, the highest measured in 122 years of weather observations, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The heat is not confined to South Korea. Across the border in North Korea, state media said heat advisories covering much of the country would stay in place through the week, as water parks in Pyongyang drew large crowds. Because North Korea does not have media freedom, the casualties there from the heatwave are unknown.

Record heat across East Asia

In Japan, nearly 18,600 people were taken to hospital for heatstroke between July 20 and 26, with 45 of them pronounced dead on arrival, according to the country’s fire and disaster management agency. Parts of the country have hit 40C in recent weeks, qualifying for the new designation “cruelly hot day”.

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At Tama Zoological Park, Tokyo’s largest zoo, a three-year-old female lion called Mugi died last Tuesday, another called Ichigo died on Friday aged 11, and a third lioness called Luena died on Sunday aged 15.

“According to our veterinarian, the cause of the deaths is suspected to be heatstroke,” a zoo spokeswoman said.

“Even though lions are thought to be resistant to heat, zookeepers have been strengthening countermeasures to cope with Japan’s summer heat in recent years. Heat here comes with high humidity that is different from heat with dry air in Africa.”

Scientists say climate change driven by human activity is making heatwaves and other extreme weather events more frequent, longer-lasting and more intense.

In Europe, extreme heat and strong winds are causing wildfires and forcing evacuations in Greece, with Spain and France also on high alert for new blazes. Extreme heat was also recorded in the United States, increasing wildfire risks.

The United Nations weather agency warned on Friday that a strong El Nino is expected to intensify, starting this month. It warned that the phenomenon is likely to increase above-normal temperatures globally and significantly shift rainfall patterns.

El Nino is a naturally occurring periodic climate pattern in which warmer-than-usual waters in the Pacific Ocean disrupt global weather systems, typically intensifying heatwaves, droughts and storms in different parts of the world.