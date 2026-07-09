US Senate nominee Platner halts campaign after assault allegations

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner has suspended his campaign for the 2026 US midterm elections after a series of controversies, including an accusation of sexual assault from a former girlfriend.

A string of high-profile Democrats had withdrawn their support from Platner after Politico reported the woman’s accusation that he had forced her to have sex with him nearly ⁠five years ago. Platner announced his decision to halt his campaign in a social media video posted on Wednesday.

Platner has faced a series of other controversies, including offensive Reddit posts he apologised for and a now-covered tattoo that resembled a Nazi symbol.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Platner’s wife, Amy Gertner, had told the campaign her husband had sent sexually explicit texts to several women early in their marriage. However, Gertner said in a video message that she was “really angry” about the report, and that the two had a “great marriage”.

Platner’s decision to suspend his campaign has plunged one of the most competitive races in the 2026 midterm elections into turmoil.

The race in Maine is considered crucial for the Democratic Party, which is aiming to win control of the Senate in the November 3 elections. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority.

The party will now focus on selecting a replacement candidate to take on incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins.

End of Platner’s rapid political rise

After Politico reported the sexual assault allegations on Monday, CNN followed with a report that Platner’s former girlfriend accused him of entering her home without permission and raping her while he was intoxicated. Platner flatly denied the allegations.

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Following the interview with Politico, top US Democrats and Democratic-leaning political groups pulled their endorsements of Platner.

The Democratic Party leadership in Maine also called on Platner to drop out of the race, saying it “stands with women and survivors, and that principle does not bend based on party affiliation”.

The departure may signal the end of the political rise of Platner, who had tapped into a current of progressive politics by promoting a universal national healthcare system and working-class themes, while directing criticism at billionaires and concentrated wealth.