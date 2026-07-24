At least 11 killed in Ukraine as Moscow and Kyiv continue to trade attacks

Six people also killed in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kirov, and Wildberries warehouses hit again.

At least 11 people have been killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine, while Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Kirov region killed six others, officials on both sides of the conflict said.

A Russian missile attack killed six people and wounded “dozens” in the Kyiv region on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“A rescue operation is currently underway in the Kyiv region following a Russian missile strike … tragically, six people were killed,” Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city and called on residents to stay in shelters as air defence systems were operating.

Separately, Vadym Filashkin, the governor of the city of Sloviansk, said five people were killed and nine others injured after Moscow dropped two aviation bombs on the city.

“Russians attack our cities daily – and for the second day in a row, their attacks have led to numerous casualties in Sloviansk,” Filashkin said. “I call on everyone who is still near the front line: evacuate.”

Reporting from Kyiv, Al Jazeera’s Audrey MacAlpine said: “It’s quite irregular for Russian attacks, especially ballistic ones, to take place during the daytime hours so this marks something new.”

Meanwhile in southern Mykolaiv region, ⁠a Russian drone attack ⁠on port infrastructure ‌damaged two civilian vessels, acting regional governor Heorhii ⁠Reshetilov said on Telegram. No one ⁠was injured in ⁠that attack.

Russia also claimed to have taken control of the villages of Zakharivka and Ivashchyne in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, and also said Russia had struck 27 vessels used by the Ukrainian military in the past week.

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“We’re getting reports from certain Telegram channels and officials that another massive attack could be imminent in the coming several days,” MacAlpine said. “These ballistic threats on cities around Ukraine have been escalating over the summer and show no signs of slowing down.”

Ukrainian attacks on Russia

At the same time, in Russia’s Kirov region on Friday, six people were killed and 26 injured in a Ukrainian missile attack on a factory, the regional governor, Alexander Sokolov, said.

A warehouse for the Russian e-commerce giant, Wildberries, was also hit as Kyiv continues its attacks on the retail giant’s warehouses.

Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim said the latest attacks had targeted warehouses in Saint Petersburg, in the surrounding Leningrad region and in Simferopol, the main city in Crimea.

“We managed to save some of the premises and goods. I would like to thank our staff, our heroes – a swift evacuation was carried out at all warehouses,” Kim said in a statement.

“According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

“All of our efforts are now focused on redistributing goods across our warehouses to ensure more efficient stock turnover and the economic stability of our partners,” she said.

Still, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the strikes and said in a post on social media that the operation against Russian logistics “remains under way”, calling the attacks “successful”.

As of Friday’s attack, Wildberries warehouses have been targeted four times since last weekend.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, it shot down 571 Ukrainian drones overnight, in one of the largest barrages sent by Kyiv as it increases long-range strikes.

The ministry said that the attacks had targeted more than a dozen Russian regions and the annexed Crimea region.