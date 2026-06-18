Iran war day 111: Tehran warns US as 14-point plan takes effect

Iran and the US say a deal to end the conflict is in force, but questions remain over its implementation.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have electronically signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the nearly four-month-long conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

According to Pakistani officials and statements from both sides, the agreement has already taken effect. It includes commitments to end military operations on all fronts, prevent Iran from developing or acquiring a nuclear weapon and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

The agreement is being welcomed as a potential breakthrough, but questions remain about its implementation.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

Iran says the memorandum is now in force: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran and Washington have finalised and electronically signed the agreement, paving the way for talks on a final deal within the next 60 days.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran and Washington have finalised and electronically signed the agreement, paving the way for talks on a final deal within the next 60 days. Iran warns it will closely monitor US compliance: Baghaei said Tehran will watch Washington’s implementation of the memorandum “without any leniency” and will not fulfil its commitments if the US fails to meet its obligations. He reiterated that Iran’s missile programme is not open for negotiation.

Baghaei said Tehran will watch Washington’s implementation of the memorandum “without any leniency” and will not fulfil its commitments if the US fails to meet its obligations. He reiterated that Iran’s missile programme is not open for negotiation. Experts expect nuclear talks to extend beyond 60 days: Kenneth Katzman, a senior fellow at the Soufan Center, said negotiations between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme are likely to take longer than the 60-day timeline outlined in the memorandum. Describing the talks as “very detailed” and “very exhaustive”. He added that issues such as uranium enrichment, stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, verification measures and inspections will require extensive work by technical experts.

Advertisement

In the US

Trump faces Republican backlash over Iran deal: Several prominent Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Senator Bill Cassidy, criticised Trump’s interim agreement with Iran. Critics argue the deal does not do enough to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and object to the $300bn reconstruction plan for Iran. Some Republicans have compared the agreement with former President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal, which Trump unilaterally withdrew from during his first term.

In Lebanon