News|US-Israel war on Iran

Iran announces funeral, burial dates for late Supreme Leader Khamenei

Funeral ceremonies will take place in Tehran and Qom before a burial in his hometown of Mashhad.

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People gather near a banner with images of Iran's late leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
People gather near a banner with images of Iran's late leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (C) and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in southern Tehran, Iran [File: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 13 Jun 2026

The funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will begin in Tehran on ⁠July 4, and he will be buried in his home town of Mashhad on July 9, according to state media.

The burial, initially scheduled for March but postponed as the US and Israeli war with Iran dragged on, will follow three days of funeral ceremonies in Tehran from July 4 and another in the holy city of Qom on July 7.

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Khamenei, 86, was killed in a joint US-Israeli air strike on his compound in February.

Khamenei led Iran from 1989, following the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who had spearheaded the Islamic revolution a decade earlier.

While Khomeini was the ideological force behind the revolution that ended the rule of the Pahlavi monarchy, Khamenei shaped the military and paramilitary apparatus.

His successor, son Mojtaba Khamenei, has remained out of public view since the US-Israel war began.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Mojtaba Khamenei appeared to be taking a more active role as negotiations between the two countries continue following an April 8 truce.

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