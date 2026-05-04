Car-ramming incident kills at least two people in Germany
Police ‘don’t know anything about the culprit’ but have arrested the driver and insisted there is no further danger.
A car has been driven into a crowd in the German city of Leipzig killing at least two people.
Police said the driver had been arrested and was “no longer considered a threat,” but offered no additional details. Emergency services declared a mass casualty incident.
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At least 20 people are reported to have been “affected” in the eastern state of Saxony.
The city’s mayor, Burkhard Jung, told journalists at the scene: “We don’t know the motivation. We don’t know anything about the culprit”.
Emergency services, including the fire brigade, ambulances and police, were at the scene in Grimmaische Strasse, a street that leads into central Leipzig’s shopping area.
Radio Leipzig reported that a damaged Volkswagen SUV with a person on top had been seen speeding through a pedestrian zone.
The broadcaster quoted witnesses as saying there were several bodies covered with sheets, as well as a stabbing victim.
Leipzig is one of the biggest cities in eastern Germany with a population of 630,000.
Like other European countries, Germany has had a spate of car-ramming and stabbing attacks in recent years, some were religious or politically motivated, other attackers had mental health issues.
Last year, two people were killed in the western city of Mannheim, when a 40-year-old man drove a car into a group of pedestrians. Weeks earlier, a similar attack on a trade union demonstration in Munich killed two and injured more than 40, including many children.
In December 2024, several people were killed in a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg. That came months after a stabbing attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen.