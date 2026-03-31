Ukraine to ask US mediators to pass on Easter ceasefire offer to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will ask US mediators to relay his offer of an Easter truce to Russia, halting attacks on the country’s energy facilities, amid an ongoing deadlock in peace talks.

Speaking on Tuesday on the sidelines of an event to mark the fourth anniversary of Ukraine’s Bucha massacre, Zelenskyy said he would “definitely convey this proposal” to the United States in online talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner scheduled for Wednesday.

“I will definitely ask them to pass it on to the Russian side,” he said before the meeting, in which the status of stalled US-brokered peace talks with Russia will be discussed. “We are ready for a ceasefire for the Easter holidays … We are ready for any compromises, except compromises involving our dignity and sovereignty.”

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had reacted coolly to Zelenskyy’s previous talk of an energy truce. “From Zelenskyy’s statements we’ve read, we haven’t seen any clearly formulated initiatives for an Easter truce,” he said.

“We reiterate: Zelenskyy must take responsibility and make the appropriate decision so that we can achieve peace, not a ceasefire,” he added.

Zelenskyy’s offer came a day after he said some of his country’s allies had sent Kyiv “signals” about the possibility of scaling back its long-range strikes on Russia’s oil sector as global energy prices surge.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to reciprocate if Russia stopped attacking the Ukrainian energy system.

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Ukraine had escalated its attacks on Russian energy in an effort to stop Russia benefiting from high oil prices and an easing of sanctions in the wake of the US-Israel war on Iran.

Stalled talks

European diplomats visited Kyiv on Tuesday to mark the four-year anniversary of the Bucha massacre and reaffirm their support for Ukraine after Russia-friendly European Union member Hungary blocked a 90-billion-euro ($103bn) loan for the country.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, as well as the foreign ministers of Germany, Poland, Italy and other EU countries participated in the event in the Kyiv suburb, where Russia summarily executed hundreds of civilians in March, 2022.

Zelenskyy said at the event that Ukraine security council secretary Rustem Umerov was in Turkiye for talks with several countries, without specifying details.

The US, Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of high-level, trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi and Switzerland’s Geneva this year in a bid to negotiate an end to the war.

A fourth round of talks due this month was postponed due to the war on Iran, with no progress on the vital question of territory in eastern Ukraine.

As the price for peace, Russia is insisting that Ukraine cede the fifth of the eastern area of Donbas that it has been unable to conquer during four years of war, with Zelenskyy refusing to countenance the prospect, which in any case goes against the country’s constitution.

The Ukrainian president said later on Tuesday that Russia had told the US it could conquer the remainder of Donbas region in two months as it pressed to wrap up talks before the mid-term elections for the US Congress later this year.

Kyiv believes it can keep defending its remaining “fortress belt” of industrial towns and cities in the Donbas for years, citing the glacial pace of Russia’s front-line advances since 2023 as its soldiers run into a defensive wall of Ukrainian drones.