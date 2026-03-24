QatarEnergy declares force majeure on some LNG contracts amid Iran war
The move comes amid production disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran, which have affected Qatar.
QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on some of its affected long-term liquified natural gas (LNG) supply contracts, with counterparties including customers in Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China.
The move on Tuesday comes amid production disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has affected Qatar.
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Global energy markets have been reeling since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran in late February.
Iranian missile and drone strikes across the Middle East, including most notably in the Gulf region, have targeted oil and gas facilities, prompting international condemnation.
The essential closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a critical Gulf waterway through which about one-fifth of the world’s energy supplies transit – also has spurred mounting concern as energy prices have soared.
Last week, QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said an Iranian attack on Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas facility wiped out about 17 percent of the country’s LNG export capacity, causing an estimated $20bn in lost annual revenue and threatening supplies to Europe and Asia.
Saad al-Kaabi told the Reuters news agency that two of Qatar’s 14 LNG trains, the equipment used to liquefy natural gas, and one of its two gas-to-liquids facilities were damaged in Iranian attacks.
The repairs will sideline 12.8 million tonnes of LNG production per year for three to five years, he had said.
More to come…