Israeli air raids devastate southern Lebanon, dozens killed in two days

The UN reports more than one million displaced in Lebanon as Israeli attacks escalate, with children making up one-third.

Israeli air raids targeted a house in the town of Burj Shemali in southern Lebanon as dozens were reported killed across the war-battered country over the past two days on this punishing front of the wider conflict launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, embroiling the Middle East.

Further south, Israel shelled the entrances to the towns of Chihine and Marwahin, near the border with Israel, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday.

Israeli warplanes also launched two air strikes overnight near homes in al-Sarira in Jezzine district, also in the south, “causing cracks in houses and shattered windows”, NNA said.

At least 45 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon over the past two days, and more than 100 injured, including children, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said on Thursday.

The Israeli assaults took place across the country, including the capital, Beirut, Baalbek in the east, and Sidon in the south.

Israeli strikes hit central Beirut multiple times on Wednesday as fighting with Hezbollah intensified.

The Lebanese-armed group announced that their troops destroyed six Israeli Merkava tanks in southern Lebanon.

The attack took place during an attempt by Israeli forces to advance into the town of Taybeh towards the Deir Siryan area, Hezbollah said.

At least 968 people have been ‌killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities. The World Health Organization said more than 100 of those killed were children.

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The United Nations warned on Wednesday that more than one million people have been displaced in Lebanon as Israeli attacks escalated across the country, with nearly one-third of those uprooted being children.

Top French diplomat to visit Lebanon

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will arrive in Lebanon on Thursday to show “France’s support and solidarity with the Lebanese people”, according to his office.

Barrot will meet with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, NNA reported, citing a statement from the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

It cited the ministry as saying that the people of Lebanon have been “dragged into a war they didn’t choose”. Barrot spoke by phone with his Israeli and US counterparts earlier on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the European Union has called on Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon.

“The EU is deeply concerned about the ongoing Israeli offensive in Lebanon, which already has devastating humanitarian consequences and risks triggering a prolonged conflict,” a spokesperson said in a statement, adding that “Israel should cease its operations in Lebanon”.