Two more Iranian female footballers pull Australia asylum bids: State media

Seven members of the Iranian football delegation sought asylum, with four now known to have withdrawn applications.

Two more Iranian female footballers and a member of their support staff have reportedly withdrawn requests for asylum in Australia, which were granted over fears they might be punished upon their return home after the team refused to sing Iran’s national anthem at the Asian Cup tournament.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Saturday that the three had “given up on their asylum application in Australia and are currently heading to Malaysia”, posting a picture of the women allegedly boarding a plane.

The Iranian team’s participation in the football tournament, held in the Gold Coast Stadium in Queensland, started as the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other leaders, and more than 170 people, mostly schoolgirls, at a primary school.

After refusing to sing the Iranian national anthem at their first match, the team was branded “traitors” by an IRIB presenter, who said in comments that went viral that their actions amounted to the “pinnacle of dishonour” and that they should be “dealt with more severely”.

The comments prompted FIFPRO, the global organisation representing professional footballers, to urge FIFA and AFC to “undertake all necessary steps” for the Iranian players’ protection, as fears for their safety mounted after Australian media reported they were being monitored by Iranian government officials.

Five of the players, including captain Zahra Ghanbari, slipped away from the team hotel under the cover of darkness to claim asylum in Australia. A sixth player and a support staffer claimed asylum before the rest of the team flew out of Sydney earlier this week.

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But one of the players withdrew her request earlier in the week and linked up with the rest of the team, who were believed to still be in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, awaiting their return to Iran.

Australian Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke told lawmakers that the player, later identified as Mohadese Zolfigol, changed her decision on the advice of her teammates and was “encouraged to contact the Iranian embassy”.

Iran’s governing football body has accused Australia of kidnapping the players and forcing them to forsake their home nation against their will.