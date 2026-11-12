Indonesia vice president resigns amid dispute over eligibility

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of former President Joko Widodo, resigns as court questions his overseas education credentials.

Indonesia’s vice president has resigned in the midst of a scandal over his high school diploma, the head of parliament says, adding to pressure on a government facing widespread dissatisfaction over the economy, corruption and wildfires.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka submitted his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto and parliament on Thursday, the speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly told reporters.

Gibran is the eldest son of former President Joko Widodo, Prabowo’s immediate predecessor.

The 39-year-old left office after serving two years of his five-year term as questions grew over his eligibility after recent court rulings disputed his educational credentials.

Under Indonesia’s Constitution, a vice presidential vacancy does not trigger a new election. The office remains vacant until the People’s Consultative Assembly elects a replacement from two candidates nominated by the president within 60 days.

Gibran had offered to resign on Tuesday during a meeting with the president, saying he wanted to avoid a prolonged political controversy.

But a cabinet minister said Prabowo urged Gibran at the time to defend himself, and it wasn’t clear whether he had accepted the resignation offer.

Indonesia’s vice president does not have many constitutionally defined powers apart from acting as the president’s representative at official events and taking over if his boss is incapacitated.

The Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court ruled last month that the documents Gibran submitted regarding his overseas education did not meet election requirements. His critics have accused him of never receiving a high school diploma.

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A subsequent petition submitted on Wednesday to the leaders of the House of Representatives by 120 lawmakers from eight political parties began a parliamentary process that could lead to Gibran’s impeachment.

Under Indonesian law, House leaders must establish a special committee to examine whether Gibran has violated the constitution by serving as vice president despite allegedly failing to meet election requirements.

If lawmakers determine there is sufficient basis for the accusation, the House must ask the Constitutional Court to rule on whether a constitutional violation has occurred.

Gibran’s downfall comes as thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest economic hardship, corruption, perceived authoritarianism and the government’s handling of months of devastating wildfires emitting a toxic haze that has made thousands of people ill.

It also comes amid investigations into allegations that top police officials were involved in wiretapping targeting the president. The academic credentials investigation was apparently not related to the wiretapping scandal.