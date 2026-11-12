Building collapse in Brooklyn kills two, injures more than a dozen

New York City Fire Department commissioner investigate cause of collapse while rescue crews search for victims.

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A building collapse in New York City’s borough of Brooklyn has killed at least two people, with more injured as firefighters continue to rescue potential survivors trapped in the rubble.

The collapse of the three-storey mixed-use building occurred in a Flatbush area neighbourhood, which is home to a predominantly Black and Afro-Caribbean community.

Rescue operations began around 4pm on Wednesday, while New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared updates about rescue operations on X, warning people to avoid the area.

Pooling city efforts together

First responders arrived at the scene one minute after the first emergency call, according to Mamdani, who held a news conference at about 8pm on Wednesday night. New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Chief John Esposito said the crew was returning from a nearby emergency and immediately began search-and-rescue operations, according to CNN.

According to the FDNY, four victims are in critical condition, 12 are stable, and one firefighter is being treated for minor injuries. The FDNY has deployed a drone to locate additional victims.

The building toppled into a nearby construction site, trapping residents and construction workers inside, said Lillian Bonsignore, commissioner of the New York City Fire Department.

The construction workers were “digging down”, said Esposito.

A pregnant woman was rescued from the site.

New York City’s Emergency Management set up a help centre for those impacted by the collapse at the local Flatbush YMCA.

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New York City’s Police Department was patrolling the site and emergency medical services personnel were working alongside rescue crews.

“The units are performing dangerous and heroic work,” Bonsignore said. “They encounter dangerous and perilous conditions. The risk of disrupting the piles by moving too quickly there … can have a detrimental consequence.”

Bonsignore added that the collapse will require a “prolonged operation”, with the cause of the building’s collapse still under investigation.