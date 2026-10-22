Magnitude 7 earthquake kills 16 people in China’s Tibet, Xinhua reports

A magnitude 7 earthquake hit China’s southwestern region of Tibet at about 10:33pm (14:33 GMT) on Thursday, killing 16 people and injuring 32 others, state ‌news agency Xinhua reported, citing Nagqu City’s emergency management bureau.

Eleven of the injured were in serious condition, while 21 sustained minor injuries, Xinhua added.

A level-II earthquake disaster emergency response was activated in the area, the news agency said.

The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake’s epicentre was in a mountainous area about 190km east-northeast of Nagqu and 390km northeast of the regional capital Lhasa.

Local authorities have found at least two people injured in a village near the epicentre, with some houses in villages closest to the epicentre showing cracks, according to Xinhua.

Videos released by local state media showed people leaving their ⁠homes and seeking shelter outside or in ⁠their cars parked on the street.

The earthquake is ‌the strongest to hit China since January 2024.