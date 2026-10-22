News|Earthquakes

Magnitude 7 earthquake kills 16 people in China’s Tibet, Xinhua reports

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KATHMANDU, NEPAL - SEPTEMBER 03: People gather to take part in a candle ligh vigil to pay tribute to pray for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives in the flood during floods and the speedy recovery for the injured on September 03, 2026 at Buddha Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal. The floods, triggered by a glacier collapse on Langtang Lirung on August 26, have killed at least 900 people and left nearly 4,000 missing in Nepal as of September 1, with additional deaths and hundreds missing in neighbouring Tibet, authorities have said. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)
People gather to take part in a candle light vigil to pay tribute to pray for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives during recent in Kathmandu, Nepal. [File:Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images]
By AFP and Reuters
Published On 22 Oct 2026

A magnitude 7 earthquake hit China’s southwestern region of Tibet at about 10:33pm (14:33 GMT) on Thursday, killing 16 people and injuring 32 others, state ‌news agency Xinhua reported, citing Nagqu City’s emergency management bureau.

Eleven of the injured were in serious condition, while 21 sustained minor injuries, Xinhua added.

A level-II earthquake disaster emergency response was activated in the area, the news agency said.

The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake’s epicentre was in a mountainous area about 190km east-northeast of Nagqu and 390km northeast of the regional capital Lhasa.

Local authorities have found at least two people injured in a village near the epicentre, with some houses in villages closest to the epicentre showing cracks, according to Xinhua.

Videos released by local state media showed people leaving their ⁠homes and seeking shelter outside or in ⁠their cars parked on the street.

The earthquake is ‌the strongest to hit China since January 2024.

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