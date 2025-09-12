NATO announces plan to strengthen Europe’s eastern flank

The new initiative, known as Eastern Sentry, follows incursion of Russian drones in Polish airspace on Wednesday.

NATO has announced a new initiative to bolster the security of its eastern European members in the wake of Russia’s violation of Polish airspace.

“NATO is launching Eastern Sentry to bolster our posture even further along our eastern flank,” Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Friday in Brussels during a joint news conference with NATO’s top commander in Europe, US General Alexus Grynkewich.

“This military activity will commence in the coming days and will involve a range of assets from allies, including Denmark, France, United Kingdom, Germany,” Rutte added.

The announcement comes two days after multiple Russian drones crossed into Poland on Wednesday, prompting NATO to send fighter jets to shoot them down and underlining long-held concerns about Russia’s three-year war in neighbouring Ukraine expanding.

NATO is still assessing whether Russia intentionally violated Poland’s airspace or not, Rutte said, but repeated that, either way, “it is reckless. It is unacceptable.”

“Although the immediacy of our focus is on Poland, this situation transcends the borders of one nation. What affects one ally affects us all,” Grynkewich said.

“Eastern Sentry will be flexible and agile, delivering even more focused deterrence and defence exactly when and where needed,” he added.

Russia said its forces had been attacking Ukraine at the time of the drone incursions and had not intended to hit any targets in Poland.

More allies to join

The new NATO mission, which begins on Friday evening, will involve a range of assets integrating air and ground bases.

Advertisement

Allies, including Denmark, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, have so far committed to the mission with others set to join, Rutte said.

Earlier on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would deploy three Rafale fighters to Poland.

“The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not yield to Russia’s growing intimidation,” Macron posted on X.

The United Nations Security Council was set to meet on Friday at Poland’s request to discuss the incident.

Poland’s Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz thanked NATO for its “decisive action and decisions in response to Russia’s aggressive policy”.

The new deployment was “not only a strategic decision” but “an expression of responsibility for the security of the entire eastern flank of the alliance,” he added.