Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,275

Here is how things stand on Friday, August 22:

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov visited the “north” group of forces fighting in Ukraine, where he was briefed on the battlefield situation there, Zvezda, the official media outlet of the Ministry of Defence, reported.

A Ukrainian combined missile and drone attack killed two people and injured 21 in the industrial city of Yenakiyeve, according to Denis Pushilin, the Russia-installed governor of the occupied areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk region. The attack also damaged several residential buildings in the city and the nearby city of Horlivka.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that large-scale Russian attacks overnight in various parts of Ukraine showed Moscow was avoiding negotiations about ending the more than three-year-long war.

Russia’s latest strikes involved 574 drones and 40 missiles, President Zelenskyy said, and were one of the largest of Russia’s attacks so far on Ukraine. One person was killed and 22 were wounded in the overnight strikes, authorities said.

Zelenskyy also said that a Russian attack on an American civilian business enterprise in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region injured 15 people.

A fire has started following a drone strike in Russia’s southern Novoshakhtinsk city, home to an oil refinery, authorities said, as Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure. The Novoshakhtinsk refinery, which sells fuel mainly for export, has an annual capacity of five million metric tonnes of oil, or about 100,000 barrels per day.

Several regions in Russia and parts of Ukraine that it controls are reporting petrol shortages after Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russian oil refineries this month, and amid a seasonal surge in fuel demand.