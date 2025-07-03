UN expert calls on world to end trade with Israel’s ‘economy of genocide’

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has called on countries to cut off all trade and financial ties with Israel, including a full arms embargo, and withdraw international support for what she termed an “economy of genocide”.

Albanese made the comments in a speech to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday as she presented her latest report, which named dozens of companies she said were involved in supporting Israeli repression and violence towards Palestinians.

“The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is apocalyptic,” she said. “Israel is responsible for one of the cruellest genocides in modern history.”

Nearly 57,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the war, now in its 22nd month began, hundreds of thousands have been displaced multiple times, cities and towns have been razed, hospitals and schools targeted, and 85 percent of the besieged and bombarded enclave is now under Israeli military control, according to the UN.

‘For some, genocide is profitable’

The report, titled From economy of occupation to economy of genocide, detailed what it described as “the corporate machinery sustaining Israel’s settler-colonial project of displacement and replacement of the Palestinians in the occupied territory”.

The report singled out companies, including arms manufacturers, tech giants, heavy machinery companies and financial institutions, for their “complicity” in Israel’s repression of Palestinians, from sustaining Israeli expansion on occupied land to enabling the surveillance and killing of Palestinians.

The report said that while political leaders had been shirking their responsibilities to pressure Israel to halt its bloodshed in Gaza, “far too many corporate entities have profited from Israel’s economy of illegal occupation, apartheid and now, genocide”.

It called on the international community to “hold the private sector accountable” for companies’ complicity in Israel’s abuses, by ensuring they faced legal consequences for their involvement in violations of international law.

“There is a prima facie responsibility on every state and corporate entity to completely abstain from or end their relationships with this economy of occupation,” Albanese said, adding that if the corporate sector had observed proper due diligence, it “would have disengaged completely and totally from its entanglement with the Israeli economy”.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva after her speech, Albanese said there were companies and individuals “that have profited from the violence, the killing, the maiming, the destruction in Gaza and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territory”.

She said that the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange had risen at least 200 percent in nearly 21 months of war, amassing more than $220bn in market gains, in stark contrast to the miseries inflicted on Palestinians.

“One people enriched, one people erased,” she said.

“Clearly, for some, genocide is profitable.”

Military ‘backbone’ of the Israeli state

The UN report described the military-industrial complex as “the economic backbone” of the Israeli state, saying that Israel’s prolonged occupation and repeated military campaigns had provided testing grounds for cutting-edge military technology, from air defence platforms and drones, to AI-enabled targeting tools and the F-35 fighter jet programme.

Albanese said that arms companies had turned near-record profits by providing Israel with cutting-edge weaponry to unleash 85,000 tonnes of explosives – six times the power of Hiroshima – to devastate Gaza.

The F-35 programme is led by United States-based Lockheed Martin, but components are constructed globally, including by Italian manufacturer Leonardo SpA. The report also named Israeli companies Elbit Systems and IAI for their role in developing drones.

It also named Japan’s FANUC Corporation for providing robotic machinery for weapons production lines, as well as shipping companies like Denmark’s A P Moller–Maersk for “sustaining a steady flow of US-supplied military equipment” to Israel throughout its war on Gaza.

The report also highlighted the role of the tech sector, saying giants like Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon played an integral part in enabling Israel’s mass-surveillance systems.

IBM has also been responsible for training military and intelligence personnel, as well as managing a central database storing the biometric data of Palestinians, while US company Palantir Technologies has expanded its support to the Israeli military since the start of the war on Gaza, the report said.

It also pointed to heavy machinery companies like the US’s Caterpillar Inc, South Korea’s Hyundai and Sweden’s Volvo Group for providing equipment linked to the destruction of Palestinian property.

“What I expose is not a list, it is a system, and that is to be addressed,” said Albanese, an independent expert mandated by the UN to document abuses.

“Weapons and data systems brutalise and surveil Palestinians,” she said in her speech.

“Colonies spread – financed by banks and insurers, powered by fossil fuels, and normalised by tourism platforms, supermarket chains and academic institutions.”

Israel: Report ‘groundless’

Albanese’s speech was received with applause from delegates in Geneva, with Ireland’s ambassador to the UN, Noel White, saying that his government was progressing with legislation banning the import of goods from settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Israel’s diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Albanese’s speech, the Reuters news agency reported.

Earlier this week, it described Albanese’s report as “legally groundless, defamatory and a flagrant abuse of her office”.

Israel has rejected accusations of genocide in Gaza – for which it is under investigation at the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICJ), and which numerous genocide experts have confirmed Israel is carrying out – citing its right to self-defence following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

The case, first filed by South Africa at the ICJ in December 2023 and then joined by other countries, accuses Israel of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention in its war on the Gaza Strip.