Air India plane crashes shortly after take off in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane has crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport in western India, local media reported.

Air India said on Thursday that Flight AI171, a passenger flight to London Gatwick airport in the United Kingdom, was “involved in an incident”.

“At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates,” Air India said on X.

Gatwick airport said that Flight AI171 had been due to arrive at 6.25pm local time (17:25GMT).

More to come…