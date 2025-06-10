UK and allies to sanction far-right Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich

The countries will freeze assets and impose travel bans over ‘incitement of violence against Palestinian communities’.

The United Kingdom and some of its allies will formally sanction two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, over “their repeated incitement of violence against Palestinian communities” in Gaza, where Israel’s genocidal war has intensified, and in the occupied West Bank, its Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has said.

The UK will join Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway in freezing the assets and imposing travel bans on Israel’s National Security Minister Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Smotrich, both key proponents of the annihilation and expulsion of Palestinians, expansion of illegal Israeli settlements and annexation of Palestinian lands.

“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. These actions are not acceptable,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, along with the foreign ministers from the other nations, said in a joint statement. “This is why we have taken action now to hold those responsible to account.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the move was “outrageous” and the government would hold a special meeting early next week to decide how to respond to the “unacceptable decision”.

Smotrich, speaking at the inauguration of a new illegal Jewish settlement in Hebron, spoke of “contempt” for the UK’s move.

“Britain has already tried once to prevent us from settling the cradle of our homeland, and we cannot do it again. We are determined, God willing, to continue building,” he said in a thinly veiled reference to the era of Mandate Palestine before Israel’s creation in 1948.

Earlier, Starmer said the UK “was talking to other partners about what more we can do, including questions of sanctions” when asked what actions the government would take against Israel.

“My strong belief is, when we make a move, if we’re able to do that in company of other countries, that’s a stronger move than doing it on our own.”

The UK, like other European countries, has been increasing pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to end the blockade on aid into Gaza, where international experts have said famine is imminent. But many in their countries have held sustained protests that the UK and the European Union members are not doing enough to stop the genocide.

Last month, the UK suspended free trade talks with Israel for pursuing “egregious policies” in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, summoned its ambassador, and announced further sanctions against Israeli settlers on Palestinian land.

Lammy, who called Israel’s recent offensive “a dark new phase in this conflict”, has condemned comments by Smotrich on the possible ethnic cleansing and destruction of Gaza and relocation of its residents to third countries.

Ben-Gvir, a settler himself, and Smotrich have called for the permanent conquest of Gaza and the re-establishment of the Jewish settlements there, which Israel abandoned in 2005.

The leaders of the UK, France and Canada have also threatened “concrete actions” against Israel if it continues with the renewed military offensive in Gaza and maintains aid restrictions, reiterating a commitment to a two-state solution to the conflict.

In response, Netanyahu accused them of wanting to help Hamas and being “on the wrong side of history”.

Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has so far killed almost 55,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Israel has maintained a crippling siege and aid blockade on the devastated enclave, and has only allowed a United States and Israel-backed aid model to distribute some aid. Their Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has been widely criticised as a model that weaponises aid and violates humanitarian principles.

Since it began operating in Gaza on May 27, some 130 Palestinians have been killed after Israeli forces opened fire at desperate people seeking meagre food parcels for their hungry families. More than 1,000 have been wounded.

Israeli raids in West Bank

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have also stepped up incursions and a wide-scale crackdown on Palestinian towns and villages in the occupied West Bank, which have been ongoing for months, while also providing protection for Jewish settlers to attack Palestinians, their lands, and properties.

Israeli troops carried out an hours-long raid in Nablus on Tuesday, firing live bullets and tear gas towards residents of the West Bank city, injuring at least 60 people and arresting many others.

Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh said residents of Nablus’s Old City are “under lockdown”.

“They cannot leave their homes, they cannot have access to any services, and even paramedics are telling us they are having a very difficult time reaching those who need their assistance,” Odeh said.

Bakeries, government institutions, and schools have all shut down, she added.

“It is a part of a series of military assaults that the Israeli army has been conducting against cities and refugee camps across the West Bank.”