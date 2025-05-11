Israel attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah, striking port areas

Israel has launched air attacks on Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate, according to the Houthi Interior Ministry.

The attack late on Sunday came after the Israeli army said it had warned those present at three Houthi-controlled ports in the area to evacuate.

It was the latest salvo in exchanges between Israel and the Houthis.

Israel bombed the Hodeidah port after a Houthi attack near Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv earlier this month.

Israeli strikes have also targeted parts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the main international airport there.

The Houthis have been firing missiles at Israel and on Israeli targets in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians under fire since the war on Gaza began 19 months ago. Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed more than 52,000 people, including 57 who starved to death due to the total Israeli siege since March 2, according to Palestinian officials.

A ceasefire deal between Yemen’s Houthis and the United States does not include any operations against Israel, the group’s chief negotiator announced earlier this week.