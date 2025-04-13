The Ukrainian president calls for a global response to the attack that left at least 20 people dead and over 80 others wounded.

A Russian ballistic missile attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has killed more than 20 people, according to local authorities.

Two missiles struck the heart of the city at around 10:15am (7:15GMT) as people gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, according to officials. Videos posted from the scene on official channels showed bodies on the ground amid debris and smoke around central Sumy.

“On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy,” acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said in a statement on social media, referring to the first day of the Christian Holy Week.

“Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths,” he added.

Separately, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “dozens” of people were killed and wounded in the “terrible” attack.

“And this is on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday.”

A further 83 people were injured, including seven children, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko wrote on social media.

The attack was carried out as the United States under President Donald Trump intensifies efforts for a ceasefire in the war, more than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg, Russia.

‘A global response’

Zelenskyy called for a global response to the attack. “Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves,” he said.

The warring sides have continued to exchange attacks despite agreeing to a US-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the conflict.

On Sunday, Russia’s Defence Ministry said that Ukraine carried out two attacks on Russian energy infrastructure over the past day.

The defence ministry on Sunday claimed that its forces had captured the village of Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk region.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the claim though Russian forces have made steady gains in Ukraine’s east in recent months, raising concerns in Kyiv, which has warned Moscow is planning a fresh spring offensive to ramp up pressure and improve its negotiating position.

Russia currently holds about 20 percent of the country’s territory in the east and south.

Ukraine has endorsed a broader US ceasefire proposal, but Russia has effectively blocked it by imposing far-reaching conditions. European governments have accused Putin of dragging his feet.

“Russia has to get moving” on the road to ending the war, US President Donald Trump posted on social media on Friday.

He said the war is “terrible and senseless.”