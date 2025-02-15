Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events – day 1,087
Here are the key developments on the 1,087th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Published On 15 Feb 2025
Here is the situation on Saturday, February 15:
Fighting
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Russian drone hit a confinement structure built to contain radiation at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, but the situation was stable after a fire was extinguished and radiation levels were normal. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the explosion.
- Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 133 drones in attacks across Ukraine overnight.
- The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces have taken control of two frontline settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region and a village outside the region’s Kurakhove city.
- The ministry also reported the capture of Zelene Pole, Velyka Novosilka and Dachne – all towns the Russian military claimed to have captured last month.
- Ukraine’s military confirmed the locations had come under attack but it did not confirm their capture by Russia.
- Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy said North Korean troops fighting for Russia against Ukraine have suffered 4,000 casualties, with two-thirds killed.
- Zelenskyy said the morale of the North Korean troops had been “broken” by their battlefield losses.
- In an interview with a United States broadcaster, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has a “low chance” of surviving Russia’s ongoing invasion without military support from the US.
Human rights
- Ukraine has secured the return of eight children forcibly taken to Russian-occupied territory, the Kyiv Independent reports.
- Since the start of the war, at least 20,000 children have been taken from Ukraine to Russian-occupied territories or to Russia itself, according to the Ukrainian database, Children of War.
Politics and Diplomacy
- US Vice President JD Vance said the Trump administration wants a “durable, lasting peace” for Ukraine and Eastern Europe in his first meeting with Zelenskyy in Munich. The US did not want a resolution that sees “Eastern Europe in conflict just a couple years down the road”, Vance said.
- Zelenskyy has asked for “security guarantees” for Ukraine as part of any future peace deal during his talks with Vance.
- French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his view that it is “Ukraine alone who can drive the discussions for a solid and lasting peace” with Russia.
- German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius branded recent statements on Ukraine by the US’s new administration as “clumsy” and “a mistake”.
- European Union President Ursula von der Leyen warned that forcing Ukraine into a bad peace deal with Russia would compromise US interests.
- Meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Vance said NATO members must increase their military spending so the US could focus more on Asia.
- Hungarian President Viktor Orban says he believes the Trump administration will reconnect with Russia’s economy and energy networks with the end of the war in Ukraine.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies