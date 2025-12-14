Hamas confirms killing of senior commander in Israeli attack in Gaza

Hamas’s Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya in a video statement on Sunday said Raed Saad was among five people killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza.

Hamas has confirmed the killing of its senior commander Raed Saad in an Israeli attack in Gaza in the highest-profile assassination of a senior figure of the Palestinian group since the October ceasefire deal.

“In the wake of Israel’s continued violations, including the latest assassination of a Hamas commander just yesterday, we call on the mediators and especially the US administration and US President Donald Trump as the main guarantor of the agreement, to force Israel to respect the ceasefire deal and to implement it,” Hamas’s Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said in a video statement on Sunday.

At least 25 people were wounded in the latest Israeli attack on Gaza.

Since the ceasefire started in October, Israel has continued to attack Gaza daily, reaching nearly 800 times and killing at least 386 people, in a clear breach of the agreement, according to authorities in Gaza.

