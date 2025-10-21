What to know about Trump’s plan to build $250m White House ballroom

It’s the first major structural change to the mansion since extensive renovations under President Truman in 1948.

Massive demolition work began this week on the White House’s East Wing as part of United States President Donald Trump’s plans to build a new ballroom in a space traditionally reserved for the first lady.

The construction, which started on Monday, is the first structural change to the complex since 1948, and the first under Trump, who has already redecorated the Oval Office in lavish gold furnishings.

According to reporting by The Associated Press news agency, the project went ahead despite not being formally approved by the National Capital Planning Commission, the federal agency that oversees such operations, which is currently closed due to a nationwide government shutdown.

Trump first announced the new addition to the White House in July and again confirmed it in a post on Monday on his social media site, Truth Social.

Here’s what to know about the ballroom plans:

Why is the East Wing of the White House being demolished?

Trump, in his announcement on Monday, said the East Wing is being reconstructed to add a ballroom. The president had, in the past, complained about the White House lacking a space large enough to host fellow national leaders and other important guests, according to the AP. Such state dinners have typically been held on the White House lawns.

“I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom,” Trump wrote on Monday, adding that the project was being funded entirely privately, and that it would not affect the main White House building itself – a point that some have viewed with scepticism due to the huge scale of the renovations.

“For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!” the president added.

The two-storey structure of the East Wing was added first in 1902. It has, since 1977, under Rosalynn Carter, housed the offices of the first lady and her staff, as well as a visitor’s entrance for foreign dignitaries. It also includes a large theatre and the Graphics and Calligraphy Office, responsible for producing invitations for non-political events held at the mansion. The wing is built directly on top of the underground emergency bunker reserved for the president.

What will be the cost of construction?

Trump’s ballroom is estimated to cost $250m, according to the AP and other US media reports. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in an earlier statement in August, said it would cost approximately $200m.

Trump has said the costs would be footed by himself and private donors, although those entities have not been disclosed.

What will the ballroom be like?

The new ballroom will be approximately 90,000 square feet (8,360 square metres), and will have a seating capacity of about 650 guests, according to Leavitt. Reuters news agency reports the new room will be able to hold up to 999 people.

Currently, most White House events are held in the East Room, which seats approximately 200 people.

Leavitt said in August that construction will be completed “long before” the end of Trump’s term in January 2029. Offices there will be temporarily relocated during what she called the “modernisation” process. Leavitt added that “nothing will be torn down”.

“It will be beautiful,” Trump said earlier in July. “It won’t interfere with the current building. It won’t be – it will be near it, but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favorite.”

Washington-based McCrery Architects will lead the project, along with construction teams from Virginia-based Clark Construction. Engineering will be provided by AECOM, headquartered in Dallas.

What previous changes have been made to the White House?

The mansion has gone through numerous structural changes since it was first completed in 1800, as different presidents aimed to redesign it to their taste.

Some of the more notable changes in the past century include:

Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909), in 1902, removed old Victorian-style interiors, relocated the presidential offices from the second floor of the residence to a newly built West Wing, and expanded the State Dining Room to seat 100 guests from a previous 40. He also built a small East Wing as an entryway for formal guests.

William Howard Taft (1909-1913) expanded the West Wing and created the first Oval Office.

Franklin D Roosevelt (1933-1945), during World War II, expanded the East Wing from an entryway to a two-storey structure purposely built to cover the underground emergency bunker – the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC).

Harry Truman (1945-1953) notably made some of the biggest changes. Workers gutted the internal structure to fix steel beams and concrete floors, leaving only the outer walls at some point. He also added the controversial second-floor “Truman Balcony” on the South Portico, which architectural purists argued clashed with the mansion’s original 16th-century Palladian style.

John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy (1961-1963) built the Situation Room and refurbished other rooms with antiques.

Richard Nixon (1969-1974) added a bowling alley and upgraded the Situation Room.

Bill Clinton (1993-2001) improved security systems and internet connectivity, while George W Bush (2001-2009) renovated the press briefing room and restored several historical rooms, including the Abraham Lincoln Bedroom. Barack Obama (2009-2017) installed wi-fi throughout the White House and the West Wing and adapted existing tennis courts for basketball games.

What’s the history of the White House?

The White House, including the East and West Wings, is about 55,000 square feet across six floors. Its 18-acre grounds include 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, and 28 fireplaces.

Its construction started on October 13, 1792, under President George Washington, and lasted until November 1, 1800, under President John Adams. It was designed by Irish-born architect James Hoban, who modelled it after Ireland’s parliament building, Leinster House.

The mansion was severely damaged by fire lit by British forces in 1814, during the War of 1812 between the US and Britain, but it was immediately renovated. Every US president since Adams has lived in the White House.