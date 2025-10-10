Belgian police arrest three for plotting drone attack on prime minister

Evidence was found in a building a few hundred metres from Prime Minister Bart De Wever's Antwerp residence.

Belgian authorities say they have arrested three people in connection with a plot to attack Prime Minister Bart De Wever and other politicians using drone-mounted explosives.

Federal prosecutor Ann Fransen announced the arrests on Thursday and said the group were under investigation for an “attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group”, according to Belgian public broadcaster RTBF.

“Certain elements indicate that the suspects intended to carry out a jihadist-inspired terrorist attack against political figures,” Fransen told reporters.

“There are also indications that the suspects aimed to construct a drone to which a payload could be attached,” she added.

Fransen did not name their intended targets, but social media posts from senior figures in De Wever’s government indicate that he was on the list.

“The news of a planned attack targeting Prime Minister Bart De Wever is deeply shocking,” wrote Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot in a post on X.

“I express my full support to the Prime Minister, his wife, and his family, as well as my gratitude to the security and justice services whose swift action prevented the worst.”

Defence Minister Theo Francken shared a similar message on X.

“Prime Minister, Bart, all our support for you and your family. Thanks to the security services. Never surrender,” he said.

De Wever did not immediately comment on the case.

Belgium’s Gazet van Antwerpen newspaper said explosives were found by police in an Antwerp building a few hundred metres from De Wever’s residence.

Evidence included an improvised explosive device still under construction, a bag of steel balls, and a 3D printer, the newspaper said. Police believe the group were trying to build a drone capable of carrying an explosive payload.

Authorities did not release the names of the suspects but said they had been born in 2001, 2002, and 2007.

One of the suspects has been released, according to Fransen, and two are due to appear before an investigating judge on Friday.

Gazet van Antwerpen said De Wever has been the subject of previous threats. Earlier this year, a Belgian court convicted five people of making preparations to carry out an attack against him.