Displaced Palestinians in Deir el-Balah share mixed emotions, losses, and their plans for the future after the truce.

Deir el-Balah, Gaza – After a long-awaited ceasefire agreed by Israel and Hamas took effect in Gaza on Sunday, marking a pause in one of the region’s most devastating wars, residents are now navigating a mix of relief and disbelief.

With the skies finally silent after months of relentless Israeli attacks, people are returning to their battered neighbourhoods facing the immense challenges of rebuilding lives torn apart by the 15-month war.

Displaced residents sheltering in makeshift camps in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, spoke with Al Jazeera to share their mixed emotions, losses, and their hopes and fears for the future.

Hamza al-Ramlawi, 70, from Tal al-Hawa, Gaza City

“We are very happy and relieved that a ceasefire agreement has finally been reached,” al-Ramlawi said.

“The sorrow will remain in our hearts. We will remember those we lost among family and loved ones. There is joy that we will return, but it is joy filled with loss and grief.

“I will remember my son, Mohammed, whom I lost in a bombing near our tent in az-Zawayda in central Gaza. His loss is as vast as the universe.

“For us, we are spending our days with peace of mind now that the bloodshed has finally stopped.

“This is the first night we’ve slept peacefully and stably. Every night during the war, we slept in fear of any strike that could target us.

“We’ve had enough wars. I hope both sides will calm down and let people live their lives.

“We hope this truce will last. We cannot endure this great battle that turned our lives into a catastrophe.

“I would be lying if I said I would return to my home in the north happily when I’ve lost my son. Let me stay silent.”

Suleiman Abdel Qader, 74, a resident of Deir el-Balah

“We thank God that the war has finally been stopped. I hope all the displaced can return to their homes soon,” Abdel Qader said.

“The people are miserable and have lost so much. Some of our relatives are still buried under the rubble, and others are missing.

“I still feel angry towards the European world and America because they didn’t put enough pressure at the beginning of these 15 months of war.

“It was a great suffering that every individual in Gaza endured.

“I hope people heal from their wounds, that the injured find treatment, and those who lost loved ones find comfort.

“We hope the ceasefire will continue, despite my many fears, because Israel does not keep its promises.”

Samah Shalail, 44, mother of five from Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza:

“The first day of the ceasefire felt strange. Some people were celebrating and happy, while others were crying and remembering their loved ones who were killed in this war,” Shalail said.

“This is the first night we’ve slept peacefully, feeling at ease knowing that the bloodshed will stop, that we will return to our lands, and that we are on the verge of starting a new life.

“The Palestinian people are full of hope and determination to carry on.

“At the beginning of the announcement of the ceasefire, I felt cautiously optimistic. But when the prisoner exchanges began and the planes disappeared from the skies, I started to feel a bit of relief.

“The heart is still wounded. We cannot talk about joy and happiness, but there is psychological relief. We are still afraid of the obstacles awaiting us. The country has been completely devastated.

“I expect the ceasefire to last as long as there are agreements for the release of prisoners and hostages.

“I’m excited for the upcoming period, for life to resume once again. I want my children to return to their school desks.”

Soheila Hazem, 65 years old, from Deir el-Balah:

“The feeling of the ceasefire is indescribable,” Hazem said. “We are still deeply affected and pained by the war.

“I lost my son Hatem, 30 years old, a father of three daughters, last June in a bombing in Deir el-Balah. My sister also lost her only son, my brother lost his son, and other relatives as well. No one was spared from loss. We all endured great suffering in this war.

“We finally slept our long nights after such a long absence. We couldn’t sleep because of the bombing and fear. If the bombing wasn’t on us, it would be on my neighbour, my family, or people we know somewhere else. Every night, when darkness came, so did worry and fear.

“We are all one family in this war, and our wounds are shared. We waited for the war to end so we could learn about the fate of those we lost contact with due to the communication breakdowns.

“Things are easier now for us. We feel a great sense of relief and hope international efforts will continue to stabilise the truce.

“Everyone must know that this is our land, and it is our right to live here. We ask God to compensate us for what we’ve lost.

“I have no plans. I just want to live normally and with stability.”