Synagogue, church attacks in Russia’s Dagestan kill police: Report

Gunmen shot at a synagogue and church in Derbent, as well as a police post in Makhachkala.

Gunmen have killed at least two police officers during attacks on a synagogue, an Orthodox church and a police post in the Russian republic of Dagestan, the country’s interior ministry has said, according to local news agencies.

Six people were wounded in the attacks, which took place in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala on Sunday.

Both the synagogue and the church are located in Derbent, which is home to ancient Jewish community in the mainly-Muslim North Caucasus region. The police post attack took place in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, approximately 125 kilometres (75 miles away).

The two police officers were killed in separate shootings, one at the police post in Makhachkala, and the other during the attack in Derbent.

The synagogue in Derbent was set on fire as a result of the attack, local officials told the Reuters news agency.

Two of the attackers have been shot dead, according to the unofficial Baza Telegram channel, which is close to security services.

More to come…