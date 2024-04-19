BREAKINGBREAKING,
Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, explosions heard in Isfahan: Report
ABC News reports missiles striking a target in Iran, with Iran’s state TV reporting explosions in Isfahan.
Published On 19 Apr 2024
Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, according to the US broadcaster ABC News.
The Iranian state television reported explosions in Isfahan.
Israel had promised to respond after Iran last Saturday launched a barrage of drones and missiles on the country.
The United States and a number of European countries have been calling on Israel not to respond.
More details to come …
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies