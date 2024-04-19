BREAKING,
News|Politics

Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, explosions heard in Isfahan: Report

ABC News reports missiles striking a target in Iran, with Iran’s state TV reporting explosions in Isfahan.

Breaking News logo for Al Jazeera
(Al Jazeera)
Published On 19 Apr 2024

Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, according to the US broadcaster ABC News.

The Iranian state television reported explosions in Isfahan.

Israel had promised to respond after Iran last Saturday launched a barrage of drones and missiles on the country.

The United States and a number of European countries have been calling on Israel not to respond.

More details to come …

 

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies