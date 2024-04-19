Live updates,

LIVE: Explosions reported as Iran activates air defence systems

Tensions have soared in the Middle East more than six months into Israel’s war on Gaza.

An Israeli air force F-15 fighter jet
Published On 19 Apr 2024
  • Iran has fired air defence batteries amid reports of explosions near a major airbase as regional tensions rise following Iran’s retaliatory strike on Israel after an attack against its consulate in Syria.
  • US broadcaster ABC News reported Israel had launched a missile attack against a site in Iran, citing a senior US official, but there was no word from Israel and Iran on the alleged attack.