Haniyeh decries Israeli attack, says killings will not deter Palestinian leaders or force them to back down.

An Israeli attack in northern Gaza has killed three sons of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh as Israel continues its bombardment of the besieged enclave on the Muslim holiday of Eid.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, Haniyeh confirmed the killing of his children Hazem, Amir and Mohammad along with a number of his grandchildren on Wednesday.

He said they were targeted as they were visiting relatives for Eid at Shati refugee camp.

“Through the blood of the martyrs and the pain of the injured, we create hope, we create the future, we create independence and freedom for our people and our nation,” Haniyeh said.

The Hamas political leader, who is based in the Gulf state of Qatar, decried what he described as Israel’s brutality in Gaza and stressed that Palestinian leaders will not back down if their families and homes are targeted.

“There is no doubt that this criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and the spirit of murder and bloodshed, and it does not observe any standards or laws,” Haniyeh said.

“We’ve seen it violate everything on the land of Gaza. There is a war of ethnic cleansing and genocide. There is mass displacement.”