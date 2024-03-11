Oscars 2024: The complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards

Oppenheimer emerged as the night’s big winner, taking home seven Oscars after being nominated in 13 categories.

The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.

Best picture

Oppenheimer

Best actor in a leading role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best actress in a leading role

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best supporting actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best animated featured film

The Boy and the Heron

Best animated short

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best international feature

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best documentary feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short

The Last Repair Shop

Best original score

Oppenheimer

Best original song

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Best sound

The Zone of Interest

Best production design

Poor Things

Best live action short

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best makeup and hairstyling

Poor Things

Best costume design

Poor Things

Best visual effects

Godzilla Minus One

Best film editing

Oppenheimer