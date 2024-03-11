Oscars 2024: The complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards
Oppenheimer emerged as the night’s big winner, taking home seven Oscars after being nominated in 13 categories.
The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.
Best picture
Oppenheimer
Best actor in a leading role
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best actress in a leading role
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best supporting actor
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Best supporting actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Best animated featured film
The Boy and the Heron
Best animated short
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best international feature
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Best documentary feature
20 Days in Mariupol
Best documentary short
The Last Repair Shop
Best original score
Oppenheimer
Best original song
What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Best sound
The Zone of Interest
Best production design
Poor Things
Best live action short
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best cinematography
Oppenheimer
Best makeup and hairstyling
Poor Things
Best costume design
Poor Things
Best visual effects
Godzilla Minus One
Best film editing
Oppenheimer