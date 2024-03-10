Live updatesLive updates,
Oscars 2024 live: Oppenheimer battles Barbie, Poor Things for Best Picture
The 96th Academy Awards are here and in this page, we follow the latest updates, key moments and surprises in the high-stakes ceremony.
- The 96th Academy Awards are taking place tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, bringing together some of the biggest filmmakers in Hollywood.
- Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer is coming into the ceremony with the most nominations: 13, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.