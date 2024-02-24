BREAKINGBREAKING,
Navalny’s body handed over by Russian authorities to mother: Spokesperson
Published On 24 Feb 2024
The body of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, his spokesperson has said.
“Alexei’s body was given to his mother. Thank you to everybody who demanded this with us,” Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on X.
The details of his funeral arrangements are yet to be determined, his spokesperson said, and it is unclear whether authorities will interfere.
More to come…
Source: Al Jazeera