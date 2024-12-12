UN demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza: How did your country vote?

The resolution was approved by 158 votes in favour with Germany and Italy voting in favour for the first time.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has voted for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was approved by 158 votes in favour out of the 193-member assembly on Wednesday, with nine votes against and 13 abstentions.

Notably, it also marked the first time that Germany and Italy voted in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza. As a result, the United States is the only country in the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialised nations that continues to oppose it.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they hold political significance, representing the global opinion on Israel’s war in Gaza.

Here is a breakdown of how each country voted in the UNGA in New York City on Wednesday:

For (158):

A: Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan

B: Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi

C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Canada, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus

D: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic

E: Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia

F: Finland, France

G: Gabon, The Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana

H: Honduras

I: Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy

J: Jamaica, Japan, Jordan

K: Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg

M: Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar

N: Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway

O: Oman

P: Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Republic of Moldova, Romania, Russia, Rwanda

S: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria

T: Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, East Timor, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turkiye

U: Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Uzbekistan

V: Vanuatu, Vietnam

Y: Yemen

Z: Zimbabwe

Against (9):

A: Argentina

C: Czechia

H: Hungary

I: Israel

N: Nauru

P: Papua New Guinea, Paraguay

T: Tonga

U: United States

Abstained (13):

A: Albania

C: Cameroon

F: Fiji

G: Georgia

L: Lithuania

M: Malawi, Micronesia

P: Palau, Panama

S: Slovakia, South Sudan

T: Togo

U: Ukraine