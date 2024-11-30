Israeli attacks kill two, wound six in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israel and Hezbollah have accused each other of breaching the terms of the ceasefire that ended nearly 14 months of fighting.

Israeli forces carried out several air attacks on towns in southern Lebanon, killing two people and injuring six others, although the ceasefire agreed with Hezbollah has largely continued to hold.

An Israeli drone attack on the village of Rab el-Thalathine in southern Lebanon killed two people and injured two others on Saturday, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

An Israeli drone attack also hit a car in the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district of the South Governorate, injuring three people, including a child, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said.

Israeli warplanes carried out two air attacks on the Tibnah area in the town of Beisariyah in the Sidon district of the South Governorate, injuring at least one person, according to the ministry.

The Israeli military said it had attacked a Hezbollah facility in Sidon that housed rocket launchers for the armed group.

It added that it had also hit a vehicle in southern Lebanon loaded with rocket-propelled grenades, ammunition and military equipment as part of its actions against ceasefire violations.

Israel carried out the attacks despite the current Israel-Lebanon ceasefire that ended more than 13 months of fighting between the Israeli military and Hezbollah.

Both sides have accused each other of breaching the terms of the ceasefire since it came into effect on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the truce, Hezbollah is meant to withdraw its forces north of the Litani River, approximately 30km (20 miles) north of the border, and dismantle its military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Israel is to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, the de facto border, in a phased manner, while the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers will deploy in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army withdraws over a period of 60 days.

Israel has insisted on its “full military freedom of action” in Lebanon if Hezbollah violates the ceasefire agreement or attempts to rearm.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 3,961 people, wounded more than 16,500 others, and displaced more than one million people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israeli authorities have said that Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights have killed 45 civilians and at least 73 Israeli soldiers.