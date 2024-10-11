Sex trafficking trial for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs set to begin in May

Entertainment mogul is accused of using network of associates for sex trafficking and intimidation of victims.

A trial date has been set for May 5 in a sex trafficking case alleging that US entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually abused and coerced women for years.

Members of the hip-hop icon’s family attended the hearing in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday, where Combs’s lawyers asked the judge to exclude a video of him assaulting a former girlfriend in 2016 from being used in the trial, saying it had been leaked by the government and could be prejudicial.

Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson said those claims were “baseless and simply a means to try to exclude a damning piece of evidence”.

“Not a single one of those alleged leaks are from members of the prosecution team,” Johnson stated.

The 54-year-old rap star has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering and sexual assault, in a case where he is accused of using his network of associates and employees to traffic sex workers across state lines and silence victims through blackmail and physical violence.

Combs blew kisses to his family members while in court on Thursday, where he appeared dressed in prison garb and sat next to his lawyer, Anthony Ricco.

Federal court judge, Arun Subramanian, told defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo to write a proposed order instructing all parties to abide by rules around publicly disclosing information that could have a prejudicial effect on the trial.