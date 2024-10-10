World reacts to alleged Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon says the attack on its peacekeepers was a ‘deliberate’ act by Israeli forces.

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon have accused Israeli forces of firing at some of their positions, as Israel expands its attacks throughout Lebanon.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Thursday that two of their Indonesian peacekeepers were injured when an Israeli tank fired at a watchtower at the force’s headquarters in Ras an-Naqoura, causing them to fall.

UNIFIL said in a statement that any attack on peacekeepers is a “grave violation of international humanitarian law”.

The peacekeeping organisation, which consists of about 10,000 peacekeepers from 50 countries and was established in 1978, said Israeli forces had “deliberately” fired at its positions along the border.

Here are some key reactions to the attack on UN peacekeepers:

UNIFIL

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti told Al Jazeera that the attack was a “very serious” development.

Tenenti explained that Israel had previously asked the peacekeepers to move from “certain positions” near the border, but “we decided to stay because it’s important for the UN flag to fly in [the] south of Lebanon.”

“If the situation becomes impossible for the mission to operate in the south of Lebanon … it will be up to the Security Council to decide how to move forward,” he said.

“At the moment, we are staying, we are trying to do whatever we can to monitor [and] to provide assistance,” Tenenti added.

Israel

Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, said he recommended that the peacekeeping force move from their positions away from the Israel-Lebanon border and move northwards “while the situation along the Blue line remains volatile as a result of Hezbollah aggression”.

Italy

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto called the attack on the UNIFIL bases “totally unacceptable”.

“This was not a mistake and not an accident,” Crosetto told a news conference.

“It could constitute a war crime and represented a very serious violation of international military law,” he said.

He added that he had summoned the Israeli ambassador to demand an explanation of the attack.

France

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs condemned the attack and said it was waiting for an explanation from Israel as to why the attack took place.

“France expresses its deep concern following the Israeli shots that hit the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and condemns any attack on the security of UNIFIL,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The protection of peacekeepers is an obligation that applies to all parties to a conflict,” the statement added.

Spain

The Spanin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack a “grave violation of international law”.

“The Spanish government strongly condemns the Israeli fire that hit the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura ,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the security of the peacekeepers is “guaranteed”.

European Union

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the attack on the peacekeepers, whose positions are well known, is an “inadmissible act, for which there is no justification”.

“Two Blue Helmets have been wounded and this is unacceptable. Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of International Humanitarian Law and of the UNSC [UN Security Council] Resolution 1701: Israel has an obligation to respect both. Full accountability is needed,” Borrell wrote on X.

He reiterated the EU’s “full support” to UNIFIL.