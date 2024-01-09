Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 95

Here’s how things stand on Tuesday, January 9, 2024:

I was pleased to speak this evening with @VP Kamala Harris who stressed the steadfast commitment of @POTUS Joe Biden, along with her own and that of the Administration, to the well-being and security of the State of Israel.

I thanked her for the US’s continued support for…

— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) January 8, 2024